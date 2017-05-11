East Timorese president-elect to push for new boundary with Australia

East Timor's relationship with Australia is too important to dramatically change under its new leader, according to former President Jose Ramos-Horta. However, he also said President-elect Francisco Guterres, also known as "Lu-Olo", will renew his country's push for a maritime boundary halfway between Timor and Australia Australia and East Timor are currently renegotiating their boundary, after a treaty was torn up when it emerged Australian spy agencies had bugged Timorese offices during the negotiations.

