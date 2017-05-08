East Timor Is Giving the World a Tutorial in Politics After 20th Century Genocide
Supporters of East Timorese presidential candidate Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, who will take office in May 2017 as the first elected partisan president of East Timor. Guterres won the first presidential election without U.N. supervision since peacekeepers left in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC