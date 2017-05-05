East Timor being pushed closer to Chi...

East Timor being pushed closer to Chian by gas dispute with Australia, Ramos-Horta warns

East Timor's former president Jose Ramos-Horta has issued a blunt warning to Australia that the gas dispute between the two countries risks pushing Timor closer to China. Australia and East Timor have been locked in a messy dispute that has included allegations of Australia spying on its poorer neighbour during negotiations for an oil field in the Timor Sea, worth an estimated $40 billion.

Chicago, IL

