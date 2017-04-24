Young veteran shares his experiences
Spirit: Jon Moore, originally from Warrnambool, has served in East Timor and Afghanistan and addressed the crowd at Warrnambool's Anzac Day service. Picture: Rob Gunstone Jon Moore's appreciation of the Anzac spirit was born under the blistering sun and swirling dust clouds of Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC