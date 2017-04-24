Timaru war veterans share their stories with holiday program children
World War II veteran Bill Cocks receives Anzac biscuits baked by YMCA Oscar holiday programme participant Hunter Duggan, 5, on Monday at the Timaru RSA. That was the message from Korean War veteran Don Boot when he spoke to a group of Timaru children taking part in a holiday program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC