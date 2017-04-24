Survivor NZ: Ex-army survivalist without fear about being on Survivor NZ
An Auckland mum and a former Cleo Bachelor of the Year contestant are the first named four of the 16 contestants for the TV2 show, which airs on Sunday May 7. Without shelter and with barely any food, Survivor aims to push its contestants to their limits. For one competitor, that's nothing he hasn't been through before.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
