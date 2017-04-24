Mates meet up for Anzac Day

Mates meet up for Anzac Day

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Warrnambool Standard

When Warrnambool's John Stapleton and his mates meet up each Anzac Day, they leave their rank at the door. Sharing a quiet drink in the ultimate man cave at the back of John Stapleton's property sits retired corporals, sergeants and even a lieutenant colonel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC