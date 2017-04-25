Large crowds across Queensland for Anzac Day
Ex-service personnel from East Timor and India are marching in Brisbane's Anzac Day parade for the first time, with thousands of people from across the state turning out this morning to commemorate those who served the country and sacrificed their lives. More than 100,000 Australians have died in conflict, including the 8,700 during the Anzac landings at Gallipoli, with the public marking its 102nd anniversary.
