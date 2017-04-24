East Timor, war, coffee and Australia's 'debt of honour'
The fond appreciation for the nation's beans traces back to World War II, where Dutch and Australian commandos - known collectively as Sparrow Force - engaged in guerrilla warfare against the Japanese in what was then known as Portuguese Timor. They relied heavily on the assistance of locals to meet their basic needs, as well as scouring the landscape for fruit, nuts, vegetables and wild or feral animals.
