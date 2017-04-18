Awstralyen Values ...
Addressing the National Press Club two months ago about proposed reforms to the reporting of politicians' expenses , Malcolm Turnbull said "These reforms speak to the heart of Liberal values transparency, accountability and integrity ." * Defence has approved four military exports to Saudi Arabia in the past year and the Australian government has led the push for more.
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
