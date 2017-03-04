Y-Speak: Globalization: Davao City's ...

Y-Speak: Globalization: Davao City's Indianized progress

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

LONG before President Rodrigo considered running for the highest office, Davao City, his native land, had always been considered ideal for tourism and food businesses. Its beaches and land, well-accommodated hotels, had attracted tourists in the previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC