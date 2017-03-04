Y-Speak: Globalization: Davao City's Indianized progress
LONG before President Rodrigo considered running for the highest office, Davao City, his native land, had always been considered ideal for tourism and food businesses. Its beaches and land, well-accommodated hotels, had attracted tourists in the previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC