Timorese Australians given chance to vote in East Timor elections

14 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

East Timor's electoral commission is giving some Timorese Australians the chance to vote in the country's upcoming elections for the first time since independence. Citizens living in Darwin and Sydney will be part of the trial, which allows them to vote without flying home.

