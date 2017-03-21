RPT-CORRECTED-East Timor to elect new...

RPT-CORRECTED-East Timor to elect new president as oil revenues rapidly run dry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

East Timorese flocked to political rallies on the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's presidential election, as Asia's youngest democracy grapples with persistent poverty and corruption at a time when oil revenues are rapidly running dry. This year's presidential poll and parliamentary elections in July come as concerns mount over the failure to use wealth generated by oil and gas sales to support development and create jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC