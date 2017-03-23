Francisco 'Lu-Olo' Guterres on track ...

Francisco 'Lu-Olo' Guterres on track to win East Timor presidential election

Tuesday Mar 21

Dili: A veteran guerrilla commander is heading for a decisive victory in East Timor's presidential elections and is expected to be sworn in as the country's next head of state in May.Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres had received almost 60 per cent of the national vote with 69 per cent of votes counted in Monday's election. Timor Leste elections: citizens cast vote It is the first presidential election since the departure of United Nations peacekeepers in 2012.

