Former guerrilla fighter set to win East Timor presidency
An unofficial vote count shows a former guerrilla leader has won East Timor's presidency in the first election without U.N. supervision since peacekeepers left in 2012. The tally announced Tuesday by the country's election office indicated that Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres had a commanding lead over the Democratic Party's Antonio da Conceicao, who is minister of education and social affairs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
