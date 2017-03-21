Former guerrilla fighter set to win E...

Former guerrilla fighter set to win East Timor presidency

An unofficial vote count shows a former guerrilla leader has won East Timor's presidency in the first election without U.N. supervision since peacekeepers left in 2012. The tally announced Tuesday by the country's election office indicated that Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres had a commanding lead over the Democratic Party's Antonio da Conceicao, who is minister of education and social affairs.

Chicago, IL

