East Timor to elect new president as oil revenues rapidly run dry

East Timorese flocked to political rallies on the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's presidential election, as Asia's youngest democracy grapples with persistent poverty and corruption at a time when oil revenues are rapidly running dry. Supporters of presidential candidate Antonio da Conceicao from the Democratic Party cheer at a campaign rally ahead of next week's elections in Tasi Tolu, Dili, East Timor March 16, 2017.

