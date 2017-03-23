East Timor: Ex-guerilla fighter set to be next president
East Timor presidential candidate Francisco Guterres of the FRETILIN party casts his ballot during the presidential election in Dili, East Timor March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca ASIA'S youngest and poorest nation, East Timor , has cast its ballots in a general election, with former guerrilla leader Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres looking to be made president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC