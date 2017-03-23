East Timor: Ex-guerilla fighter set t...

East Timor: Ex-guerilla fighter set to be next president

Tuesday Mar 21

East Timor presidential candidate Francisco Guterres of the FRETILIN party casts his ballot during the presidential election in Dili, East Timor March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca ASIA'S youngest and poorest nation, East Timor , has cast its ballots in a general election, with former guerrilla leader Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres looking to be made president.

