AIIB welcomes 13 new prospective members

Canada's joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank makes it the first country in the Americas to join the organization, the AIIB announced on Thursday. AIIB's Board of Governors adopted resolutions on Thursday approving bank membership for 13 applicants, bringing its total approved membership to 70. The 13 countries and regions will officially become members once they have completed any necessary domestic processes and deposited the first installment of capital with the bank.

