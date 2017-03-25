Adam's Diary: What's on, March 25-April 1

Trance Baby Meow shot to relative fame last year with the hypnotic "a- e> ae Yae <," an ode to the supposed telepathic connection between the former punk singer and her cat. Trance Baby and the associated Trance Family have attracted a cult following of coat hanger- and feather duster-waving fans to their raucous and slightly bizarre shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.