Young nation's leader to discuss publ...

Young nation's leader to discuss public health initiatives with his former University

14 hrs ago

The Timor-Leste Prime Minister, who is a University of Otago alumnus, will visit the campus this week to explore possible collaborative projects. His Excellency Dr Rui Maria de Arajo will also learn more about a range of public health initiatives during the University-hosted visit, on 2 March.

