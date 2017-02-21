Sort out your own mess, Australia

Sort out your own mess, Australia

Former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks said Australia needs to tidy up its own relationship with East Timor before giving advice to other nations on territorial disputes. AUSTRALIA can't lecture anyone on a solution for the South China Sea until it sorts out its own long-running sea border dispute with East Timor where $40 billion in oil and gas resources is in play.

