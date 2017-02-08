New film shows East Timor and Austral...

New film shows East Timor and Australia's David versus Goliath fight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

Time to Draw the Line Directed by Amanda King & Fabio Cavadini 2016, 58 minutes Released February 20 on the Demand.Film platform A new documentary examines the largely overlooked story of the dispute between Australia and its near neighbour - the new state of East Timor. The governments of East Timor and Australia have recently agreed to abandon a multi-billion dollar oil and gas treaty which strained relations following sensational allegations of spying on Australia's behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC