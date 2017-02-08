New film shows East Timor and Australia's David versus Goliath fight

Time to Draw the Line Directed by Amanda King & Fabio Cavadini 2016, 58 minutes Released February 20 on the Demand.Film platform A new documentary examines the largely overlooked story of the dispute between Australia and its near neighbour - the new state of East Timor. The governments of East Timor and Australia have recently agreed to abandon a multi-billion dollar oil and gas treaty which strained relations following sensational allegations of spying on Australia's behalf.

