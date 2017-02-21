Economy of scales: Depleted Asian sto...

Economy of scales: Depleted Asian stocks force fishermen into Australian waters

Hundreds of dead sharks are heaped together in a salt-stained pile below deck of the trawler as locals fishing inspectors carefully pick their way among the carcasses.The catch is suspect - highly valuable, and most probably illegal. Asia's trawler fishing wars reach Australia Drone footage showing hundreds of dead sharks fished by Chinese company Pingtan Marine Enterprise off the coast of East Timor is the latest example of a modern war on the high seas that is fast intruding into Australia's neighbourhood.

Chicago, IL

