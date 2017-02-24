Consumer fears raised as Veda switche...

Consumer fears raised as Veda switches from Financial Ombudsman...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Experts fear the chances of consumers and business owners having their disputes with credit reporting agency Veda swiftly resolved will be reduced after it switched from the "gold standard" ombudsman to another. Working in a similar fashion to Airbnb, WedShed helps link unique venues available to hire for weddings with couples looking to find a special place to tie the knot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC