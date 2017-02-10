Australian fights against 'unfair' se...

Australian fights against 'unfair' seven-year jail sentence for corruption

ABC News

East Timor's former finance minister and dual Australian citizen Emilia Pires is fighting to have her name cleared over charges she corruptly awarded a $1 million contract to her husband's company in Melbourne. Pires has been sentenced to seven years' jail, and sought to have her appeal referred to a court in Portugal on the grounds East Timor's judges were biased against her and denied her a fair trial.

Chicago, IL

