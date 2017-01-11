Timor Sea gas project might jump to '...

Timor Sea gas project might jump to 'front of queue' if maritime deal can be struck

At stake are oil and gas reserves worth up to $40 billion but, while both governments fight over future revenue sharing, development of the project has not even started. Woodside Petroleum's most valuable oil and gas reserves hold up to 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and were discovered in 1974, but have been waiting to be developed ever since.

