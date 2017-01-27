Ramos-Horta won't contest upcoming Ea...

Ramos-Horta won't contest upcoming East Timor election

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ABC News

East Timor's former president Jose Ramos-Horta says he has decided he will not contest the country's presidential election, due in March. Dr Ramos-Horta, who was East Timor's president from 2007-2012, said he has spent months considering whether to run but has decided against it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC