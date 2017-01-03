Mayor to visit East Timor
Margaret O'Rourke will join members of the Bendigo-Maubisse Friendship Committee on the week-long trip departing January 9. "The main reason for visiting is to attend a special community meeting that is designed to evaluate projects that the committee, with the help of the Greater Bendigo community, have completed and set a new development agenda for the next two years," Cr O'Rourke said. During the trip Cr O'Rourke will also meet the sub-district administrator, as well as students who have received scholarships to complete years 10, 11 and 12, and university.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
