Mayor to visit East Timor

Margaret O'Rourke will join members of the Bendigo-Maubisse Friendship Committee on the week-long trip departing January 9. "The main reason for visiting is to attend a special community meeting that is designed to evaluate projects that the committee, with the help of the Greater Bendigo community, have completed and set a new development agenda for the next two years," Cr O'Rourke said. During the trip Cr O'Rourke will also meet the sub-district administrator, as well as students who have received scholarships to complete years 10, 11 and 12, and university.

