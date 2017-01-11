Japan and Aust to sign defence pact

Japan and Aust to sign defence pact

The two countries are expected to sign a revised acquisition and cross-servicing deal during the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Sydney this weekend. Previously, Australia's defence forces could only supply fuel and some limited materials to their Japanese counterparts during peacekeeping and disaster relief activities.

Chicago, IL

