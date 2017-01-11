Japan and Aust to sign defence pact
The two countries are expected to sign a revised acquisition and cross-servicing deal during the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Sydney this weekend. Previously, Australia's defence forces could only supply fuel and some limited materials to their Japanese counterparts during peacekeeping and disaster relief activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC