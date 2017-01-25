Indonesia restores military ties with...

Indonesia restores military ties with Australia after latest neighbourly dispute

Sunday Jan 8

The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish The Indonesian government has confirmed that it will not suspend military cooperation with Australia after a top general said earlier in the week that ties between the two nations would be cut. The incident is just the latest episode in a rocky relationship between the neighbours.

