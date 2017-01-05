Indonesia backs down in Australia military row
Indonesia appeared to back down Thursday, January 5 from a decision to suspend all military cooperation with Australia in a row over teaching materials, with a senior minister saying only language training had been put on hold. The Indonesian military said Wednesday that military cooperation with Canberra, including joint exercises and exchange programs, had been put on ice last month after teaching materials deemed offensive to Jakarta were found at an Australian army base.
