East Timor dumps spying case against ...

East Timor dumps spying case against Australia for 'good faith' oil, gas boundary talks

Monday Read more: The Age

East Timor has dumped its spying case against Australia in the international court, raising hopes of an eventual end to the bitter stand-off over $40 billion in oil and gas fields. After a week of confidential talks in Singapore, both countries also pledged on Tuesday to negotiate in "good faith" to finally declare a maritime boundary in the Timor Sea, setting a September deadline for progress.

Chicago, IL

