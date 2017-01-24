East Timor dumps spying case against Australia for 'good faith' oil, gas boundary talks
East Timor has dumped its spying case against Australia in the international court, raising hopes of an eventual end to the bitter stand-off over $40 billion in oil and gas fields. After a week of confidential talks in Singapore, both countries also pledged on Tuesday to negotiate in "good faith" to finally declare a maritime boundary in the Timor Sea, setting a September deadline for progress.
