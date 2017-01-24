East Timor, Australia set date for ne...

East Timor, Australia set date for new sea border deal

SYDNEY: Australia and East Timor are targeting a September date to agree a new sea border after tearing up a contentious maritime treaty which cut through lucrative oil and gas fields, both sides said Tuesday. Dili and Canberra have been in dispute over the issue for a decade and last year went to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

