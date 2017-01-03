Australian aid workers in East Timor ...

Australian aid workers in East Timor find inspiration to help the poorest farmers

ABC News

An Australian agricultural aid worker motivated to assist East Timorese people has helped farmers double crop yields and find useful time saving devices. The projects aim to improve crop varieties, and farming techniques, develop better feed for livestock and help them market their produce.

Chicago, IL

