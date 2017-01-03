Australia and Indonesia halt military...

Australia and Indonesia halt military co-operation

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Indonesia has suspended military co-operation with Australia following an incident at an Australian army training facility last year that caused Indonesian offence. Defence Minister Marise Payne confirmed that the Indonesian government had raised concerns about some Australian "teaching materials and remarks" at the Perth base, which were reportedly witnessed by an Indonesian soldier there for training.

Chicago, IL

