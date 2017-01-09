A welcome reversal on Timor Gap

East Timor's plea to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 to mediate in its dispute with Australia over claims to oil and gas reserves in the Timor Gap has paid its first dividend. It's a significant one, too, with the federal government agreeing to annul the 2006 Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea, which divided the Greater Sunrise hydrocarbon deposits between the two countries and which put off the question of a negotiating a permanent maritime boundary between the two countries for 50 years.

