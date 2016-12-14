Seasonal Worker Program increases by ...

Seasonal Worker Program increases by 33 per cent across NT farms

Tuesday Dec 13

Northern Territory farmers are increasingly turning to workers from the Pacific Islands and East Timor to fill their labour demands. Horticulture farms across the Northern Territory have this year employed 33 per cent more workers through the Seasonal Worker Program than last year.

