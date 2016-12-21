Rise of far-right 'idiots' may hit aid and refugees, say laureates, leaders

The rise of far-right politics across the world may hit already scant foreign aid, increase tensions between communities and countries, and lead to more people fleeing conflict, Nobel laureates, leaders and experts warned. Nigel Farage: As a leading Brexit campaigner and head of the UK Independence Party Farage stoked anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment to secure a "leave" vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.