Global leaders and laureates vow to take action to end child exploitation

Over 200 global leaders and laureates on Sunday pledged to use their voices to protect millions of exploited children across the world and take concrete action to improve their schooling, support those living in conflict and to end child labor. The pledge by the prominent leaders -- who included former presidents and prime ministers, royalty from Jordan, the Netherlands and Monaco, heads of corporations and civil society groups and Nobel Peace Prize winners -- came at the end of two-day summit on children's rights in the Indian capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.