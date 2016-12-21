Darwin rattles as earthquake hits Top...

Darwin rattles as earthquake hits Top End

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: ABC News

The Northern Territory's Top End - including Darwin - has been rattled by an earthquake that struck in the Banda Sea, about 630 kilometres away. The magnitude-6.9 quake at a depth of 180 kilometres was recorded at 9:47am in the Banda Sea, near East Timor, and was soon after felt in Darwin and other parts of the NT.

