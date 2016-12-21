China upset as Dalai Lama meets Presi...

China upset as Dalai Lama meets President Pranab Mukherjee

Friday Dec 16

China expressed dissatisfaction on Friday after exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama met President Pranab Mukherjee, saying it hoped India would recognise the Nobel Peace Prize winning monk as a separatist in religious guise. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers the Jangchup Lamrim teachings at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, in this December 25, 2015 file photo.

Chicago, IL

