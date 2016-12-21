China upset as Dalai Lama meets India...

China upset as Dalai Lama meets Indian president

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

China expressed dissatisfaction on Friday after exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama met Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, saying it hoped India would recognise the Nobel Peace Prize winning monk as a separatist in religious guise. Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addresses those gathered at Buyant Ukhaa sport palace in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, November 20, 2016.

