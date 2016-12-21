BIAFRA: Uwazuruike calls for referendum

BIAFRA: Uwazuruike calls for referendum

Thursday Dec 15

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI. The protagonist of a free Biafra and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has passionately appealed to the United Nations, UN, to conduct a referendum with a view to determining if his people still want to remain in Nigeria or in the alternative, recognise Biafra as an independent nation.

