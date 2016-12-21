BIAFRA: Uwazuruike calls for referendum
By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI. The protagonist of a free Biafra and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has passionately appealed to the United Nations, UN, to conduct a referendum with a view to determining if his people still want to remain in Nigeria or in the alternative, recognise Biafra as an independent nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC