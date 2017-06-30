With flags, embraces and tears, hundr...

With flags, embraces and tears, hundreds celebrate their citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Lowell Sun

Over 500 people filled the floor at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium Tuesday to embark on perhaps one of the most American activities ever: being sworn in as U.S. citizen on the Fourth of July. And for that group that took the oath, many said it truly did make Independence Day more special this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC