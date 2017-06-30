The Future Demographic of Dominican Republic in 2030
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Dominican Republic -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database In 2030, the population of the Dominican Republic will reach 12.1 million, an increase of 14.8% from 2015. Population growth will slow in 2015-2030 due to falling fertility but will still be faster than the regional average.
