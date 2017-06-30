Jul 2 10:25 AM Rays finalize deal wit...

Jul 2 10:25 AM Rays finalize deal with top prospect Wander Franco

Sunday Jul 2

The Rays have completed their deal to sign top international prospect Wander Franco, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic. MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez tweeted photos of the signing and reported the final bonus amount to be $3.825-million.

Chicago, IL

