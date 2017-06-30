International signing period 2017-18:...

International signing period 2017-18: Dodgers ink 26 prospects

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers officially announced the signing of 26 foreign amateur players on Tuesday, the second day of the international signing period. Most of the players - 15 position players and 11 pitchers - gathered at the club's facility in Campo Las Palmas in the Dominican Republic, where the picture above was taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC