Caribbean Export Expands the Regional Angel Investor Network (Rain)...

The Caribbean Export Development Agency has commenced their expansion of the Angel investment footprint within the Dominican Republic and Haiti following the hosting of the first Bi-National Angel Investment workshop in collaboration with several partners, including the Centre for Innovation for Business Development and Entrepreneurship at the Iberoamerican University , the DR Ministry of Commerce, Industry, the Ministry of Commerce in Haiti, the Haitian Chamber of Commerce and two angel investor groups in the DR, namely ENLACES and NEXXUS . Key participants from Haiti also included Root Capital and Yunis Social Business .

Chicago, IL

