The black door

Details of one of the many artistic doors that can be seen in the village of Altos de Chavon, a small town with a truly unique history in the world. The biggest attraction in La Romana, Dominican Republic, is Altos de Chavon, a re-creation of a medieval European village conceived from the imagination of Roberto Copa, a former Paramount Studios set designer, and Charles Bluhdorn.

Chicago, IL

