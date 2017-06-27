Take a trip to the Dominican Republic...

Take a trip to the Dominican Republic with new ABIA flight

Tuesday Jun 27

Vacation Express announced the non-stop flight Tuesday to Punta Cana International Airport will begin on May 28, 2018. Almost a year away, but tickets are already on sale .

Chicago, IL

